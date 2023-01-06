Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Knight Reveal - Original - Poster image

Knight Reveal

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
Intro
Medieval
12.4Kexports
rating
Unleash an epic logo animation forged in fire. This cinematic 3D reveal assembles a heraldic crest—shield, crossed swords, wings and crown—around your brand, surrounded by flames, embers and smoke for maximum impact. Perfect for gaming intros, trailers, promos and YouTube branding, it features a replaceable logo and tagline plus fine-tuned color controls. Choose a shield style, toggle the crown and dial in metals, fire and particle hues to match your identity. Use it as a powerful intro or outro to give your content a bold, medieval-fantasy edge.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us