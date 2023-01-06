Knight Reveal

Unleash an epic logo animation forged in fire. This cinematic 3D reveal assembles a heraldic crest—shield, crossed swords, wings and crown—around your brand, surrounded by flames, embers and smoke for maximum impact. Perfect for gaming intros, trailers, promos and YouTube branding, it features a replaceable logo and tagline plus fine-tuned color controls. Choose a shield style, toggle the crown and dial in metals, fire and particle hues to match your identity. Use it as a powerful intro or outro to give your content a bold, medieval-fantasy edge.