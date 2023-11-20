Merry Christmas - Post

Bring holiday cheer to your brand with a frosty Christmas logo animation. A crystalline winter backdrop, drifting snowflakes and a playful Santa hat frame your logo, while glowing light streaks reveal a customizable tagline. Perfect for seasonal intros, outros, promos and greetings across social feeds, stories and ads. Easily adjust colors, toggle the logo frame, choose the hat side, and match the lights to your palette. With responsive layouts for widescreen, square and vertical formats, you’ll deliver a polished, festive ident in minutes.