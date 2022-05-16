Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Midnight Tales Title Intro - Original - Poster image

Midnight Tales Title Intro

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Intro
Atmospheric
Cinematic
Horror
Candle
2Kexports
rating
Open your story with a candlelit title sequence that oozes atmosphere. This cinematic intro pairs warm flickering light, drifting dust, and subtle camera motion to create an eerie, suspenseful mood. Customize the headline, secondary text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or narrative. The tidy two-column layout keeps the scene readable while the page-turn accents deepen the mystery. Perfect for horror channels, spooky podcasts, short films, and thriller series. Export in multiple formats to fit any platform and let your opening line set the tone for everything that follows.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us