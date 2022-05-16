Midnight Tales Title Intro

Open your story with a candlelit title sequence that oozes atmosphere. This cinematic intro pairs warm flickering light, drifting dust, and subtle camera motion to create an eerie, suspenseful mood. Customize the headline, secondary text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or narrative. The tidy two-column layout keeps the scene readable while the page-turn accents deepen the mystery. Perfect for horror channels, spooky podcasts, short films, and thriller series. Export in multiple formats to fit any platform and let your opening line set the tone for everything that follows.