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Misty Road Opening Titles - Original - Poster image

Misty Road Opening Titles

01:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 28 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Cinematic
Atmospheric
Fog
Intro
1.5Kexports
rating
Set the tone for your film with a moody, cinematic title sequence. A misty forest road, elegant typography, and gentle camera drift create a mysterious, atmospheric opener. Refine colors with built‑in palettes and dedicated title/subtitle controls, toggle film-style framing for added authenticity, and tailor the pacing of credits to your story. Ideal for indie films, series intros, and narrative projects seeking a nature-led, autumnal ambience without distraction. Make your opening unforgettable with sophisticated, seamless motion and immersive depth—all ready to customize and export.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us