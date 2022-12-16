Misty Road Opening Titles
01:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 28 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.5Kexports
Set the tone for your film with a moody, cinematic title sequence. A misty forest road, elegant typography, and gentle camera drift create a mysterious, atmospheric opener. Refine colors with built‑in palettes and dedicated title/subtitle controls, toggle film-style framing for added authenticity, and tailor the pacing of credits to your story. Ideal for indie films, series intros, and narrative projects seeking a nature-led, autumnal ambience without distraction. Make your opening unforgettable with sophisticated, seamless motion and immersive depth—all ready to customize and export.
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