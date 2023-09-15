Mysterious Candle Title

Craft a chilling horror intro with a flickering candle, eerie window scene and drifting fog. This cinematic title sequence builds tension through slow camera drift, subtle dust particles and moody lighting. Ideal for Halloween videos, spooky trailers, YouTube cold opens and haunted event promos. Customize colors and text to match your brand while keeping the candlelit atmosphere intact. With atmospheric visuals, a suspenseful pace and a strong central title reveal, this template delivers a polished, haunting opener for your next thriller or mystery project.