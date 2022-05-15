Mystery Misty Forest - Square

Bring your music to life with a moody, cinematic visualizer set in a misty forest. A centered cover frame, reactive audio spectrum and subtle exposure pulses create a mysterious ambience. Raven silhouettes and radiating line accents add drama, while a monochrome palette keeps it sleek and focused. Easily customize colors, spectrum style and frequency range, toggle background elements, and display artist info beside your cover art. Designed for songs, mixes and previews across platforms and aspect ratios, this atmospheric visualizer makes your audio unforgettable.