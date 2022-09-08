Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mystic Candle Visualizer - Post - origin - Poster image

Mystic Candle Visualizer - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Horror
Candle
Atmospheric
212exports
rating
Bring your moody tracks to life with a haunting candle-lit visualizer. A single flame glows before a window as dust particles drift and a spectral figure subtly appears, all synchronized to your music. The audio-reactive spectrum and exposure pulses amplify every beat while title and cover fields keep your release on-brand. Ideal for dark ambient, goth, cinematic cues, or any track that calls for an eerie, immersive atmosphere. Fully customizable colors and layout adapt to multiple aspect ratios for seamless publishing across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us