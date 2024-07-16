en
English
en
Mystic Moths - Square

Templates
/
Branding
30-60s
Square
Butterfly
Night
Dust
Halloween
Scary
Dark
Titles
Cinematic
Full HD
Mystic Moths - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:41
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
12exports
42 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
7texts
1font
1audio
Create eye-catching titles that leave your audience spellbound with our Mystic Moths template. The combination of mysticism, fluttering moths, and radiant light sets the stage for an enchanting and captivating video experience. Customizable text and colors allow you to tailor this motion graphics template to your brand and message. Whether you're producing content for social media, presentations, or advertisements, this multipurpose ready-to-publish template ensures your titles make a lasting impact and resonate with your audience.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Themes (4)
Original
Original
Edit
Purple
Purple
Edit
Red
Red
Edit
Green
Green
Edit
