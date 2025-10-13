Try for free
Neon City

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Character
Cyberpunk
Futuristic
Spectrum
Urban
Neon
Retro
Music
More details
Neon City - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1text
1font
Transform your music into a dynamic visual journey with our Neon City music visualizer. As your beats play, the vibrant neon lights of a futuristic cityscape pulse and dance in harmony. A figure in retro-future attire oversees the scene, adding a touch of narrative. Customize with your text, fonts, and colors to create a unique and ready-to-publish visual that will captivate and entertain.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Hula Hoop Sway Original theme video
Hula Hoop Sway
Edit
By Skvifi
2h
4
4
18
Amazing music visualizer with live dancers and audio spectrum around them.
Pulse Drive Original theme video
Pulse Drive
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
27
Amplify your tunes with a visual punch! Our sleek Pulse Drive visualizer features four dynamic car silhouettes, each pulsating to your beats. Tailor the colors, text, and fonts to turn up the style. Perfect for DJs, musicians, and all creators, create high-definition videos that groove to your rhythm and amplify your audio.
Retro Disco Original theme video
Retro Disco
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
1
5
43
Hit play on a visual experience as vibrant as your music with Retro Disco, a neon-tinged fantasy that sparks joy with every frame. Customize images, text, and colors to match the groove of your synthpop, house, or nu-disco tracks. As a mirrorball diva lights up the star-studded night, your music becomes an unforgettable retro journey in stunning visuals.
Empire Visualizer Original theme video
Empire Visualizer
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
7
5
31
Let your sound rule with an iron fist using the Empire Visualizer. At its core, a crown-bearing enigma reigns over the rhythms. Make the scene your throne room by altering colors, logos, and text. This template will turn viewers into loyal subjects of your musical kingdom.
Skull Headbanger 2 Original theme video
Skull Headbanger 2
Edit
By tarazz
2h
8
3
30
Animate your tunes with the ultimate sound-driven escapade. Our headbanging skull and throbbing audio spectrum mirror the energy of your beats. Tailor every beat with custom text, colors, and fonts. Jumpstart your visual journey and let your music pulsate through this spellbinding visualizer video.
Dancing Queen Original theme video
Dancing Queen
Edit
By Skvifi
2h
4
4
34
You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life.
Hip Hop Audio Visualizer Original theme video
Hip Hop Audio Visualizer
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
8
6
40
Elevate music to a visual dimension with our dynamic Hip Hop Audio Visualizer. As your track plays, watch a contemporary character bring the rhythm to life with a Boombox. Tailor to your taste with customizable text, fonts, and colors. Ideal for making a splash across social platforms or enhancing live performances, this template resonates with creativity and style.
RoboWave Visualizer Electric Scifi theme video
RoboWave Visualizer
Edit
By Shoeeb
2h
4
5
37
Step into the digital age with RoboWave Visualizer and turn your music into a pulsating visual experience. The half-human, half-robot protagonist and his laser light glasses sync perfectly with your beats. Customize with your personal flair through logos, text, and animations, setting your content in a neon-electric dreamscape that hooks viewers and amplifies your musical creations.
