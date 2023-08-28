Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Nights - Post - Original - Poster image

Neon Nights - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Neon sign
Audio reactive
146exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a bold neon visualizer. A glowing, wall-mounted sign pulses and flickers to your audio for instant club‑ready vibes. Customize the title, supporting text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Optional spectrum styles and accent sparks add energy, while the clean centered layout keeps focus on your name. Export in widescreen, square, or vertical to suit any platform and keep it running for the full length of your track. Perfect for releases, teaser loops, or background visuals that shine in any playlist.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us