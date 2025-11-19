Neural Transmission - Post
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1song
4videos
4images
2texts
1font
Transport your audience into a retro-futuristic journey with the Neural Transmission template. A man, linked to vintage screens, becomes the medium for your music's visual soul. Each beat syncs with his cerebral connection, offering a cyberpunk spectacle that's perfect for dark synth or experimental genres. With full customization, you can embed your logo, images, and text to enhance your musical storytelling.