Neural Transmission - Vertical

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Portrait
Television
Screen
Distortion
Retro
Digital
Particles
Full HD
Music
More details
Neural Transmission - Vertical - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
10exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
3videos
3images
2texts
1font
Transport your audience into a retro-futuristic journey with the Neural Transmission template. A man, linked to vintage screens, becomes the medium for your music's visual soul. Each beat syncs with his cerebral connection, offering a cyberpunk spectacle that's perfect for dark synth or experimental genres. With full customization, you can embed your logo, images, and text to enhance your musical storytelling.
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
Red
Red
Edit
Orange
Orange
Edit
Green
Green
Edit
