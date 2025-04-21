en
Night Rhythm Spectrum - Square

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Square
Night
Spectrum
Scary
Dark
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
More details
Night Rhythm Spectrum - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
10exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
1font
Elevate your audio to a visual masterpiece with the Night Rhythm Spectrum music visualizer. A dark, enigmatic backdrop sets the stage for your music, as the responsive minimalistic spectrum reacts to each note's intensity. Customize the design to your taste with text, fonts, and colors that resonate with your audience. This template is an ideal enhancement for ambient and electronic tracks that deserve a powerful visual narrative.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Original
Original
Edit
Purple
Purple
Edit
Orange
Orange
Edit
Blue
Blue
Edit
