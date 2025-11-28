Nightfall Titles
00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
11exports
Build a chilling opener with this cinematic horror trailer template. Bold 3D titles strike over a moody backdrop as blood splatters and drifting particles heighten tension. Insert your own headlines and optional media to craft a gripping teaser or promo in minutes. Designed with dramatic lighting, gritty textures, and trailer-style pacing, it’s ideal for intros, trailers, and dark, atmospheric projects. Customize colors, fonts, and timing to match your brand while polished motion ensures professional results fast.
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