Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Cinematic Trailer - Original - Poster image

Nightfall Titles

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Movie Trailer
Cinematic
Horror
Teaser
11exports
rating
Build a chilling opener with this cinematic horror trailer template. Bold 3D titles strike over a moody backdrop as blood splatters and drifting particles heighten tension. Insert your own headlines and optional media to craft a gripping teaser or promo in minutes. Designed with dramatic lighting, gritty textures, and trailer-style pacing, it’s ideal for intros, trailers, and dark, atmospheric projects. Customize colors, fonts, and timing to match your brand while polished motion ensures professional results fast.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us