Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Nightfall Titles - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Nightfall Titles - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Cinematic
Horror
Promo
Cracked surface
9exports
rating
Create a chilling, cinematic trailer feel with this vertical horror title sequence. Bold 3D headlines rise over cracked stone textures as red splatters and moody lighting build tension. Smooth, defocused reveals and dark grunge styling keep the atmosphere suspenseful. Customize fonts, colors and glow to match your brand, and drop in optional media clips to heighten the story. Perfect for promos, teasers and social cutdowns where ominous tone and clarity matter. Fast to edit and versatile, this template delivers high-impact titles that hook viewers and set the stage for your thriller, horror short, or series.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us