Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Nocturne Aura - Post - Original - Poster image

Nocturne Aura - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Gothic
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
15exports
rating
Elevate your release with a moody, gothic music visualizer. A glowing neon ring becomes a circular spectrum that reacts to your track, while drifting particles add atmosphere. Customize spectrum style, frequency range, band thickness, colors, and text to match your brand. Choose from background variants and position the title to taste. Designed for portrait posts, this audio‑reactive visualizer suits any genre—from ambient to heavy bass. Create a striking, centered composition that keeps focus on your music and message, and publish arresting, high‑impact visuals in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us