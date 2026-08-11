Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Nocturne Aura - Square - Original - Poster image

Nocturne Aura - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Gothic
Music
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
15exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a moody, gothic music visualizer. A luminous circular spectrum wraps your focal subject, pulsing to every beat while subtle particles add immersive depth. Optimized for square posts, this template is fully audio‑reactive and ideal for singles, teasers, and promotional clips. Customize text, colors, background style, and spectrum look to suit your branding. Choose between different spectrum styles and tune responsiveness for your genre. Deliver striking, high‑impact visuals that feel cinematic and atmospheric—perfect for artists, labels, and creators who want a bold, modern presence.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us