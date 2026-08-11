Nocturne Aura - Square

Bring your tracks to life with a moody, gothic music visualizer. A luminous circular spectrum wraps your focal subject, pulsing to every beat while subtle particles add immersive depth. Optimized for square posts, this template is fully audio‑reactive and ideal for singles, teasers, and promotional clips. Customize text, colors, background style, and spectrum look to suit your branding. Choose between different spectrum styles and tune responsiveness for your genre. Deliver striking, high‑impact visuals that feel cinematic and atmospheric—perfect for artists, labels, and creators who want a bold, modern presence.