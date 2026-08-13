Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Nocturne Aura - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Nocturne Aura - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Gothic
Music
Atmospheric
Circular spectrum
15exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a moody, vertical music visualizer. A glowing circular spectrum forms a halo behind a central figure, casting neon light into a cavernous, stone interior. Subtle dust particles add depth while audio‑reactive pulses sync perfectly to your beat. Customize spectrum style, frequency range and boost, particle intensity and colors, plus two clean text fields. Choose from background options and set fades for a seamless start and finish. Designed for Stories, Reels and channel posts, this atmospheric template turns any song into an arresting, gothic showcase.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us