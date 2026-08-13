Nocturne Aura - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a moody, vertical music visualizer. A glowing circular spectrum forms a halo behind a central figure, casting neon light into a cavernous, stone interior. Subtle dust particles add depth while audio‑reactive pulses sync perfectly to your beat. Customize spectrum style, frequency range and boost, particle intensity and colors, plus two clean text fields. Choose from background options and set fades for a seamless start and finish. Designed for Stories, Reels and channel posts, this atmospheric template turns any song into an arresting, gothic showcase.