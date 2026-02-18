Youtube intro for cooking channel
Non Stop - Square - Original - Poster image

Non Stop - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Grunge
Intro
Outro
Background media
10exports
rating
Create a punchy logo intro that grabs attention. This square template blends grunge textures with swirling brush‑stroke reveals, bold flashes, and a strong centered logo lockup. Drop in a media clip, your logo, and a short tagline to finish with a memorable end card. The paint-based transitions and type-on tagline deliver impact for promos, intros, and outros alike. Tweak colors and fonts to match your brand, and get a fast, high-energy result that stands out on social feeds and beyond.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Green
Green
Blue
Blue
Orange
Orange
