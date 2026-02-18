Non Stop - Square

Create a punchy logo intro that grabs attention. This square template blends grunge textures with swirling brush‑stroke reveals, bold flashes, and a strong centered logo lockup. Drop in a media clip, your logo, and a short tagline to finish with a memorable end card. The paint-based transitions and type-on tagline deliver impact for promos, intros, and outros alike. Tweak colors and fonts to match your brand, and get a fast, high-energy result that stands out on social feeds and beyond.