Non Stop - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
10exports
Create a punchy logo intro that grabs attention. This square template blends grunge textures with swirling brush‑stroke reveals, bold flashes, and a strong centered logo lockup. Drop in a media clip, your logo, and a short tagline to finish with a memorable end card. The paint-based transitions and type-on tagline deliver impact for promos, intros, and outros alike. Tweak colors and fonts to match your brand, and get a fast, high-energy result that stands out on social feeds and beyond.
Available formats: