Non Stop - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a fast, gritty logo animation built for vertical stories. This energetic grunge design blends dust, smoke and paint splashes with flash reveals to land a powerful logo hit. Drop in your footage, add your logo and tagline, and fine‑tune colors for the background, dirt accents and text highlight. Perfect for high‑impact intros, outros and social story placements, it delivers a rugged, cinematic punch in seconds—no advanced skills needed.