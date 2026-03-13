Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Occult Awakening - Original - Poster image

Occult Awakening

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Gothic
Intro
Atmospheric
Outro
12exports
rating
Craft a hypnotic brand moment with a gothic logo animation set on aged parchment and candlelit ambiance. A swinging pendulum, drifting fog and dust create an atmospheric ritual setting, while reflective text accents add polish. Easily customize the title and logo, tweak glow and color styles, and fine‑tune the mood to match horror, fantasy, or thriller content. Ideal for intros, outros, idents and channel branding that call for mystery and suspense, this cinematic design delivers a premium occult aesthetic with smooth motion and dramatic depth.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us