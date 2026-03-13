Occult Awakening - Square

Conjure a moody, cinematic logo animation steeped in occult atmosphere. This one‑scene design centers a bold 3D title and logo over an inscribed ritual circle, illuminated by candlelight and veiled in drifting smoke and dust. A swinging pendulum adds suspense while shimmering highlights sweep across the text. Easily customize colors, glow, and text styling to match your brand. Ideal as an intro, outro, or standalone motion title for horror, thriller, and dark fantasy content. Create an unforgettable identity with immersive 3D visuals and a mysterious, slow‑burn reveal.