Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Occult Awakening - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Occult Awakening - Vertical

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Horror
Atmospheric
Intro
Smoke
35exports
rating
Elevate your horror or occult-themed content with a cinematic motion title built for vertical screens. This atmospheric design blends candlelit ambiance, drifting smoke, and a swinging pendulum to frame your headline with suspense. Customize fonts, text glow, color styles, and ambient hues to match your brand or project. An optional logo field lets you add subtle branding, while polished depth-of-field and shimmering highlights give a premium finish. Ideal for captivating intros, promos, and reels, this template delivers a mysterious, moody vibe that hooks viewers instantly and sets the tone for what follows.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us