Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Old PC Visualizer - Square - Original - Poster image

Old PC Visualizer - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Retro
Analog
Music
CRT screen
548exports
rating
Give your music a timeless edge with a retro CRT visualizer staged in a photoreal 3D scene. Audio‑reactive equalizer bars, subtle screen flicker, and drifting smoke create an atmospheric, analog vibe. Showcase cover art on a physical sleeve with a companion disc while the old PC and monitor anchor the composition. Tweak spectrum style, frequency range, colors, and more to match any genre—from synth nostalgia to modern beats. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios and variable length, it’s perfect for singles, mixes, and channels. Upload your track, drop in artwork, and publish a compelling music visual.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us