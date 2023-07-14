Old Skull - Square

Bring your tracks to life with a dark, Halloween-ready music visualizer. A menacing skull anchors the scene as a reactive circular spectrum and equalizer bars pulse to the beat. Fog, smoke, bats, and a graveyard backdrop set an eerie atmosphere, while film grain and scratches add a gritty retro edge. Customize text, colors, and responsiveness to match your sound. Ideal for horror, metal, darkwave, or spooky season releases across social platforms and streaming. Turn your audio into a haunting visual experience in seconds.