Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Old Skull - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Old Skull - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Horror
Skull
Audio reactive
Halloween
557exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a dark, Halloween-ready music visualizer. A menacing skull anchors the scene as a reactive circular spectrum and equalizer bars pulse to the beat. Fog, smoke, bats, and a graveyard backdrop set an eerie atmosphere, while film grain and scratches add a gritty retro edge. Customize text, colors, and responsiveness to match your sound. Ideal for horror, metal, darkwave, or spooky season releases across social platforms and streaming. Turn your audio into a haunting visual experience in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us