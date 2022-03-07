Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Paint Drops Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Paint Drops Logo Reveal

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Grunge
Outro
1.2Kexports
rating
Give your brand a bold, urban edge with a gritty 3D logo reveal. This cinematic animation fuses concrete textures, dramatic lighting, and dripping paint to unveil your mark with attitude. Ideal for intros, outros, and standalone idents, it pairs a suspenseful build with atmospheric dust for maximum impact. Easily match your brand look using simple color controls. Upload your logo, tweak the palette, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. If you need a dark, grunge-styled logo animation that stands out, this template delivers punchy visuals with polished 3D motion graphics.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us