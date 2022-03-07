Paint Drops Logo Reveal

Give your brand a bold, urban edge with a gritty 3D logo reveal. This cinematic animation fuses concrete textures, dramatic lighting, and dripping paint to unveil your mark with attitude. Ideal for intros, outros, and standalone idents, it pairs a suspenseful build with atmospheric dust for maximum impact. Easily match your brand look using simple color controls. Upload your logo, tweak the palette, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. If you need a dark, grunge-styled logo animation that stands out, this template delivers punchy visuals with polished 3D motion graphics.