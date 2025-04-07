Phantom Glow - Vertical
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
3images
2texts
2fonts
Set the stage ablaze with our mystical music visualizer template that pulses with the life of a flickering candle. As your music plays, watch the flame dance in sync, creating a captivating, atmospheric experience for your audience. Perfect for chill sessions or dark ambient vibes, this Phantom Glow template amplifies your track with customization options for images, text, fonts, and colors, crafting a magical journey in visuals.