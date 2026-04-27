PixelCraft

Bring your brand into a vibrant voxel world with a playful, gaming‑ready logo reveal. A stylized pickaxe drives shatter moments that uncover your logo on a wooden plaque, while smooth 3D motion and bright colors keep attention high. Easily customize the logo image, headline, colors and background to match your channel or stream. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick stingers where clear branding matters. With polished 3D motion graphics and friendly, geometric aesthetics, this template helps creators, studios and streamers deliver a memorable, game‑themed identity in seconds.