PixelCraft - Square

Bring your brand into a block‑world with a playful 3D logo reveal. This template features a mining pickaxe animation, chunky block shatters, and a recessed logo tunnel for maximum impact. Easily customize your logo, headline, wall color, and background—choose from built‑ins or upload your own. A pixelation control lets you dial in the perfect retro‑game vibe. Ideal for gaming channels, streamers, and creators, it works equally well as an intro or a punchy outro. Fast to set up and fun to watch, it’s a distinctive way to level up your channel identity.