RBLX Arena - Post

Bring your gaming brand to life with a playful 3D promo post. A mascot steps into frame and presents a bold placard where your message and logo take center stage. Perfect for quick promos, intros, or outros, this motion title features vibrant colors and smooth camera drift for instant impact. Easily customize headline, subtext, logo, and background hues to match your identity. Ideal for channels, teams, events, or product callouts in the gaming space—fast to edit and built to grab attention in the feed.