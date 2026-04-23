Render Evil - Square

Create a chilling brand sting with this horror logo animation. A cracked emblem emerges on gritty asphalt as ominous hands creep in, blood stains spread, and atmospheric particles drift across the frame. The sequence builds suspense and lands on a bold center title, perfect for intros and outros. Customize your logo, headline, background, and colors to match your brand. Fine‑tune glow, particles, and texture intensity for the exact mood you want. Ideal for creators, gamers, filmmakers, and any project that needs a dark, grunge, and cinematic horror identity.