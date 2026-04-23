Render Evil - Vertical

Create a spine‑tingling brand moment with this vertical horror logo reveal. Creeping hands claw from the darkness as a cracked, blood‑stained emblem emerges over gritty asphalt with drifting dust. Tailor colors, glow and particles, adjust distress levels, and swap the background to match your brand. Add your logo and headline to craft a powerful intro, outro or story video with a moody, cinematic edge. Ideal for horror channels, events, trailers and dark branding, this grunge‑styled template delivers instant atmosphere and unforgettable impact.