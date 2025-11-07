Try for free
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Retro Mind Visualizer - Square

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Square
Television
Screen
Distortion
Retro
Digital
Particles
Full HD
Music
More details
Retro Mind Visualizer - Square - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
9exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
25videos
3images
2texts
1font
Bring life to your beats with the Retro Mind Visualizer, which is a throwback to the days of neon lights and CRT screens. Watch as a solitary figure is surrounded by a wall of screens, each flashing in harmony with your track. With options to add your own visual flair, including logos and personalized messages, this template promises a mesmerizing experience for your audience on any device.
Edit
