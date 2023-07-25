Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Night - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Retro Night - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Retro
Car
Fog
914exports
rating
Bring your track to life with an atmospheric retro music visualizer. A classic car idles in a foggy night forest as headlights and subtle spectrum accents react to your audio. Analog textures, scanlines, and film grain add VHS-era character, while customizable colors and editable text make it easy to brand for artists, labels, or playlists. Ideal for synthwave, rock, hip‑hop, and ambient cuts alike. Output any major aspect ratio and let the scene pulse to your music for a cinematic, mysterious vibe ready to share.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us