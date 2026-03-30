Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Nightdrive Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Retro Nightdrive Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Lyric video
Music
Glow
7exports
rating
Turn your song into a neon night drive. This synthwave visualizer pairs a glowing outrun grid, retro skyline, and full moon with reactive spectrum bars and on-screen lyrics. The car cruises toward the city as buildings, stars, and titles pulse to your beat. Customize colors, fonts, and logo to match your brand and set the frequency range for your sound. Ideal for singles, channel uploads, and lyric videos, it delivers a vibrant 80s retro-futuristic vibe that keeps viewers engaged from first note to last.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us