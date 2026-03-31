Retro Nightdrive Lyrics - Square

Transform your song into a striking synthwave lyric video. This square neon night‑drive scene features a glowing horizon grid, moonlit skyline and a reactive spectrum synced to your audio. Import lyrics to display timed captions, switch between bar, line or dot styles, and fine‑tune frequency ranges for perfect motion. Tweak colors for sky, particles, moon, car and city lights, choose your fonts, and add your branding. Ideal for music releases, promos and social posts, this template delivers bold 80s retro vibes with modern polish—ready to showcase your track with clarity, energy and style.