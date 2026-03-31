Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Nightdrive Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Retro Nightdrive Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Synthwave
Music visualization
Lyric video
Music
Warped grid
21exports
rating
Transform your song into a striking synthwave lyric video. This square neon night‑drive scene features a glowing horizon grid, moonlit skyline and a reactive spectrum synced to your audio. Import lyrics to display timed captions, switch between bar, line or dot styles, and fine‑tune frequency ranges for perfect motion. Tweak colors for sky, particles, moon, car and city lights, choose your fonts, and add your branding. Ideal for music releases, promos and social posts, this template delivers bold 80s retro vibes with modern polish—ready to showcase your track with clarity, energy and style.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us