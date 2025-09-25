Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Retro Radiance
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1text
1font
Dive into the digital dreamscape of our Retro Radiance template, embodying the spirit of synthwave and disco. The radiant dancefloor and retro-futuristic diva sync flawlessly with your tunes, offering a unique, customizable visualizer. Bring your music to the forefront of social media and beyond with this electrifying, nostalgia-inducing video that's ready to publish.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By Harchenko
2h
6
3
27
Cruise through a musical universe with this atmospheric LoFi Retro Night Drive template. This visual masterpiece synchs seamlessly with your soundscape, navigating a neon-lit highway to harmonize with your audio track. Tailor with your brand's hues, fonts, and logo and let your music take the wheel in a striking visual symphony that’s ready to hit play.
By Harchenko
2h
6
3
28
Bring your beats to life with an anime twist using the LoFi DJ Girl Visualizer. Dive into a warm, nostalgic studio where every beat pulses through the room. This video template lets you stamp your identity with logos and text while your music narrative unfolds in a unique, visually appealing style.
By PixBolt
2h
4
3
13
Set the stage for your music with our Serenade by the Sea Lyrics that vividly animates your lyrics in a whimsical, oceanic wonderland. This template transforms how listeners engage with your song by pairing dreamlike visuals to every word. Customize the fonts, colors, and text to personify your melody, and captivate buffs in a lyrical spectacle, from YouTube to Facebook.
By TippyTop
2h
7
5
43
Create a soulful narrative for your music with the 8bit Lofi Lyrics template. A pixelated DJ spins vinyl in a room aglow with nostalgia, offering the ultimate backdrop for your lyrics to shine. Customize freely to embody your song's spirit, as the animation syncs to your track's rhythm, providing a captivating display.
By Harchenko
2h
5
4
17
Visualize the rhythm of your sound with our Color Blocks Lyrics template, where bold typography dances across a vibrant color block backdrop. Tailor it with your logo, text, and a mix of fonts and colors for an impactful music visualizer that's ready to rock any display. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or live performances, it's a music experience that will keep eyes glued and toes tapping.
By Harchenko
2h
3
4
13
Electrify your audience with this surreal Dizziness Lyrics music visualizer. Bold, warped text dances across a pristine white canvas, syncing with your beats in a dreamlike display. This video template is the perfect stage for showcasing your music, with custom text, colors, and more. Create a ready-to-publish visual masterpiece that resonates with your brand's rhythm.
By Harchenko
2h
10
4
15
Dive into the rhythm with the Net Lyrics, where typography dances to the beat. Bold black text blocks glide across a pristine white backdrop, morphing into a dynamic net structure that pulses with your track. Personalize with your logo, text, and signature colors to create a show-stopping music visualizer. Perfect for musicians, DJs, and content creators looking to amplify their sound.
By Harchenko
2h
7
3
15
Bring your music to life in glory with our Lines Lyrics template. Witness each word of your song dance with animated lines, amplifying the emotional impact on your audience. This lyrics video offers a handwritten appeal with customizable fonts and colors to match your track’s mood. Share your story with grace and engage listeners in a sing-along adventure.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help