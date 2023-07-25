Retro Vibes - Square

Transport your music into a cinematic 80s night drive. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a retro gas station, glowing neon headline, and a muscle car under moody skies. Equalizer bars pulse to your track while tasteful VHS grit and subtle camera drift add atmosphere. Easily personalize headline and footer text, pick fonts, refine colors for neon, lights and spectrum, and tune responsiveness to your beat. Works in multiple aspect ratios with variable duration so it fits singles, mixes, livestreams, and promos. A bold synthwave canvas for any genre that needs nostalgic polish.