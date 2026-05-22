Sacred Relic - Post
00:11 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
9exports
Bring your logo to life with a powerful fantasy-inspired reveal. This design centers your mark inside an ornate, engraved medallion, energised by glowing particles, fiery accents, and dramatic glints. A smooth radial build and subtle rotations create a cinematic, epic moment, ideal for striking intros and outros. Customize colors, glow and lighting to match your brand, and add a tagline for a complete signature. Crafted for impact and readability, this centered layout makes your logo the hero across social posts and video content. A refined, Gothic–medieval vibe meets modern polish for memorable brand presence.
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