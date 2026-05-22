Sacred Relic - Square

Ignite your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal set within an ancient, arcane medallion. Fiery energy, drifting embers, and glowing light rays build to an epic centerpiece, showcasing your logo with dramatic style. This powerful logo animation is ideal for intros, outros, and brand stingers, combining fantasy aesthetics, engraved detail, and slick highlights. Fully customizable colors, glow, and particles let you tailor the mood while preserving the premium look. Deliver a bold, mysterious impression in seconds and leave your audience with unforgettable brand recall.