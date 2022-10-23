Santa's Holiday Sales - Vertical

Celebrate the season and boost your offers with a vertical holiday promo. A moonlit winter scene with drifting snow, Santa accents and a bold central headline frames your message, while animated sale tags and a discount badge seal the deal. Ideal for stories, reels and shorts, this 3D motion graphics template is easy to customize: edit text, choose fonts and tweak colors to match your brand. Perfect for Christmas campaigns, flash deals and seasonal promotions across social media and ads. Export in high quality and launch festive campaigns in minutes.