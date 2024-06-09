en
Santa's Sky

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
2K
Landscape
Cloud
Vacation
Sky
Night
Christmas
Holidays
Particles
Cinematic
More details
Santa's Sky - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:18
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
7exports
19 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
1text
2fonts
1audio
Bring the joy of the season to your brand with this enchanting Santa's Sky template. Perfect for greeting your audience with a touch of magic, this template allows you to transform your logo into a festive spectacle. Customize with your text, fonts, and colors to create a warm, welcoming video that's ready to publish on all platforms.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Santa Sleigh Reveal Original theme video
Santa Sleigh Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
17s
2
6
20
Spread the holiday cheer with our magical Santa Sleigh Reveal template. As Santa's sleigh soars through a wintry night, your logo is unveiled with a sparkle, perfect for your seasonal greetings or festive promotions. Customize with your texts, colors, and fonts to create a winter wonderland that reflects your brand's identity. Ready to publish, this heartwarming video will sleigh your audience and leave them feeling merry!
Christmas Particles Gold theme video
Christmas Particles
Edit
By TippyTop
21s
8
3
11
Spread holiday cheer with our Christmas Particles template. Watch as a trail of sparkling glitter particles elegantly transforms into a majestic Christmas tree, revealing your logo in a magical way. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone piece for showcasing your brand. Customize it by adding your logo, tagline, and choosing your own fonts and colors. Get ready to publish a video that captures the festive spirit and leaves a lasting impression on your audience.
Sunny Flag Mockup Original theme video
Sunny Flag Mockup
Edit
By thundermotion2021
29s
23
6
12
Take to the skies with our Sunny Flag Mockup video, where your brand soars high before unveiling beneath a fluttering flag. Capture your audience's attention with this powerhouse. From a high-altitude perspective to a grand profile view, each camera movement in this multipurpose template enhances the spectacle as your logo and tagline make their dramatic entry.
Sparkling Christmas Tree Reveal Gold theme video
Sparkling Christmas Tree Reveal
Edit
By MissMotion
16s
6
4
14
Embrace the holiday spirit with a twist of brand charm using our Snowflake to Christmas Tree template. As the snowflake shimmers into a merry Christmas tree, your logo is revealed with festive flair. Get a polished, ready-to-publish video by adding your logo, text, and bespoke colors. This template is a brilliant choice for holiday promotions or a celebratory brand message.
Mystic Moonrise Original theme video
Mystic Moonrise
Edit
By S_WorX
16s
2
3
6
Capture the audience with the cinematic elegance of our Mystic Moonrise template. The moon's radiance and soft clouds guide a storytelling journey, uncovering your brand through a magical night's tale. Insert your logo, craft your tagline, and tailor colors to suit your tale, then release your video into the digital expanse with a breathtaking impression.
Santa's Sleigh Greeting Original theme video
Santa's Sleigh Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
22s
6
3
3
Bring festive cheer to your brand's message with the Santa's Sleigh Greeting template. Glide into the holiday spirit as Santa's sleigh sails gracefully over a glowing moon and starlit backdrop. Customize with your logo, tagline, and festive colors to create the perfect introduction or standalone holiday greeting for your content on any widescreen display.
Christmas Wishes Example theme theme video
Christmas Wishes
Edit
By S_WorX
29s
9
6
12
Time to wish Merry Chrstmas and Happy New Year!
Into the Woods Background Original1 theme video
Into the Woods Background
Edit
By TippyTop
20s
8
3
14
Into the Woods Background is an immersive and enchanting adventure set amidst the lush, mystical depths of a vast woodland. The story takes place in a world where nature reigns supreme, and the forest is teeming with life and secrets waiting to be discovered. As you step into this ethereal realm, your eyes are immediately drawn upward, captivated by the towering canopy of ancient trees that reach towards the sky. Customize the colors and animation to match your personal style or theme, and engage your audience with captivating visuals. Elevate your content with this colorful journey that will leave a lasting impression.
