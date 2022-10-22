Santa's Sleigh Greetings - Vertical

Share warm holiday wishes with a vertical story-ready greeting card. A glowing moon, drifting snow, and Santa’s sleigh create an atmospheric winter scene, while bold festive titles deliver your message. Personalize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or style, and add a subtle label for your name or call to action, plus an optional web or handle line. Ideal for Christmas and New Year posts, Stories, Reels, and Shorts, this cozy, elegant design brings seasonal charm to your audience in seconds.