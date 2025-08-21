Shatter Reveal - Post

Make an unforgettable entrance with a powerful glass‑shatter logo reveal. This cinematic 3D ident smashes through a barrier, scattering shards, dust and smoke for a gritty, high‑energy impact. A centered, metallic logo takes the spotlight with lens flares, light streaks and stylish scratches. Perfect as an intro or outro, it delivers fast pacing, bold highlights and a dark, moody atmosphere. Customize your logo, tagline, colors and intensity to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform.