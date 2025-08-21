Youtube intro for cooking channel
Shatter Reveal - Square - Color Style 6 - Poster image

Shatter Reveal - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Destructive
Intro
Shatter
42exports
rating
Make an unforgettable entrance with a powerful glass‑shatter logo reveal. This cinematic 3D ident smashes through a barrier, scattering shards, dust and smoke for a gritty, high‑energy impact. A centered, metallic logo takes the spotlight with lens flares, light streaks and stylish scratches. Perfect as an intro or outro, it delivers fast pacing, bold highlights and a dark, moody atmosphere. Customize your logo, tagline, colors and intensity to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Color Style 6
Color Style 6
Color Style 4
Color Style 4
Color Style 3
Color Style 3
Color Style 2
Color Style 2
