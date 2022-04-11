Shattered Glass Text Intro

Build a bold, cinematic opener with fractured glass, moody lighting and atmospheric particles. This title sequence template layers glowing lens flares, subtle haze and glitch sweeps around crisp typography to deliver suspense and impact. Ideal for movie intros, trailers, TV promos and action-themed projects, it keeps the focus on your words while the environment crackles with tension. Easily customize copy, fonts and color to match your brand or story. Works great across social and widescreen formats. Make your announcements unforgettable with epic, shattered-glass titles.