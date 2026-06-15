Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Silent Hill Hospital - Original - Poster image

Silent Dread

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Horror
Logo animation
Intro
Atmospheric
Outro
17exports
rating
Step into a grim, abandoned corridor where rusty elevator doors part to reveal your brand. This 3D, photorealistic horror intro blends moody volumetric light, drifting dust, and grunge textures with an optional crawling spider and thick cobwebs for extra tension. Swap in your logo and headline, fine‑tune color styles, glow intensity, and particle density, then add your own music or SFX. Perfect as an intro or outro for horror channels, trailers, and spooky content, it delivers a cinematic, suspenseful reveal that grips viewers from the first frame.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
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