Silent Radio - Vertical

Set the mood before you go live with a dark, atmospheric starting screen. This vertical design frames your brand with a vintage radio centerpiece, distressed textures and subtle dust for cinematic grit. Add a bold headline, logo, and social icons to drive follows and subscriptions while viewers wait. Tweak color styles, text colors and particle intensity, and choose a gentle camera zoom for extra depth. Perfect for creators and streamers who want a distinctive grunge look that stands out in the feed—customize quickly and start your show with style.