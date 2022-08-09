Smash Titles

Build an action-packed title sequence with a cinematic, grungy aesthetic. Shattered glass, metallic 3D typography, and dramatic glints combine with zoom‑burst and flash reveals to deliver an energetic intro. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and use it as a powerful opener for promos, trailers, or channel branding. The dark, monochrome palette keeps focus on your headlines while the destructive visual style adds impact. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ready for widescreen, vertical, and square formats. Make your titles hit hard and stand out in seconds.