Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Smash Titles - Original - Poster image

Smash Titles

00:31 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 9 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Title sequence
Intro
Cinematic
Grunge
Destructive
1.2Kexports
rating
Build an action-packed title sequence with a cinematic, grungy aesthetic. Shattered glass, metallic 3D typography, and dramatic glints combine with zoom‑burst and flash reveals to deliver an energetic intro. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and use it as a powerful opener for promos, trailers, or channel branding. The dark, monochrome palette keeps focus on your headlines while the destructive visual style adds impact. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ready for widescreen, vertical, and square formats. Make your titles hit hard and stand out in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us